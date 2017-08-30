Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is looking to win hearts with his performance in Judwaa 2, which is a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. After impressing everyone with the trailer, the makers of Judwaa 2 are set to release their Ganpati song — Suno Ganpati Bappa.

Varun recently performed to the Ganesha track on one a leading Hindi channel to promote the movie. The actor set the stage on fire barefoot as he shook a leg to Suno Ganpati Bappa for the ZEE TV Ganpati Special show.

Set to air on September 2, the song was released on August 30, Wednesday. It features Raja (Varun Dhawan's tapori character from the film). The song video shows that he considers Bappa a friend and speaks to the deity about everything happening in his life.

An eyewitness said: "Varun said straight up he wanted to dance barefoot on this song and we were all touched to see the respect he has for Bappa in his heart. He is extremely devoted to Ganpati and revealed that 'Judwaa 2' has a fun Ganpati song that will see his character speaking to Bappa as his friend. He did an electric performance on it."

Judwaa 2 features Varun in two roles — Raja and Prem. The movie has Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Pawan Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Set to be released on September 29, Judwaa 2 will have two songs from the original: Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building. The first track has already been released.

Meanwhile, the cast is busy promoting the film. Though Varun's performance on the Ganpati Special show will be aired next month, pictures of it are available.

