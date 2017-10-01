Varun Dhawan's latest release Judwaa 2 has had an excellent opening at the box office, and the movie continued its winning streak with better collection on its second day.

Starring Varun, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, Judwaa 2 is a romantic comedy, and is a remake of Salman Khan's hit film Judwaa. Having released in 3500 screens across India, the film had made a thunderous opening with a collection of Rs 16.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

Being a solo release and cashing on the festival season, Judwaa 2 performed much better than expectations at the commercial circuits. Although the film had received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience seems to be enjoying Judwaa 2, and thus the strong word of mouth in its favour doing wonders.

Saturday being a holiday for Dussehra, Judwaa 2 witnessed a good growth in its collection. The second day business of the David Dhawan film is even greater. Though the exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest that Judwaa 2 collected Rs 18 crore (appoximately) net at the domestic market.

There has been a huge hype around the film for various reasons. First, Varun is one of the most popular new generation actors. Secondly, Judwaa 2 is associated with superstar Salman Khan, who also has a cameo in the movie.

Moreover, the timing of the film's release is proving to be a big advantage for it. Its songs have also been much popular that always helps in a film's success. Judwaa 2 has been having a strong hold not just in Indian box office, but it is also running solid in overseas market.

With the kind of run that Judwaa 2 is having at the box office, it is likely that the movie will cross Rs 50 crore nett collection by the end of opening weekend. While Judwaa 2 has become Varun's highest ever opening day grossing movie, it may very well turn out to be the actor's biggest ever hit.