The makers of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 are yet to release the official trailer for the movie, but one fake trailer on YouTube has already garnered over 4.3 million views.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the trailer of Judwaa 2, and some people are taking advantage by creating fake trailers for getting traffic.

The fake trailer titled "Judwaa 2 Official Trailer 2017" was uploaded in July 2016, and has now crossed over 4.3 million views. While the video was uploaded with a headline claiming to be Judwaa 2 trailer, it just gives some inputs on the film, like its director, star cast, etc.

The film that brings to celluloid Varun Dhawan in a double role as Raja and Prem-- a first for the actor-- alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, is highly-hyped. However, fans will have to wait to get a glimpse of the real trailer.

The sequel to 1997 Judwaa marks the comeback of the most iconic Jodi of Raja and Prem. The sequel will also have the 90's blockbuster songs, "Oonchi hai Building" and "Tan Tana Tan" rehashed by Anu Malik himself.

Directed by David Dhawan, who had directed the original one as well, Judwaa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks.Recently, a video had come up on social media, in which Varun and Jacqueline were seen kissing each other passionately for a scene. It was apparently recorded on a phone by someone and later leaked