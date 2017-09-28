Much-awaited big movie Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on September 29 in India, but the film has already been released in certain parts of the globe. Some reviews on Judwaa 2 are out, and the response is mixed.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 features Varun in double role, and is seen romancing both Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Remake of Salman Khan's movie Judwaa, Judwaa 2 is one of the most hyped films of the year.

The trailer of the film had won great response from the viewers, and the movie is being expected to do well at the box office. While some of the critics are calling it a complete entertainer, some others felt it rather dull.

Positive reviews of Judwaa 2 say that the film is high on comedy, coupled with romance and some action too. On the other side, some reviewers slammed it calling it a flawed comedy with poor punch lines.

However, there is considerable amount of excitement among fans for the movie as there is a lot of buzz around it on social media. Moreover, Judwaa 2 songs are much liked, which is a positive aspect for the film. Meanwhile some celebs also are showing their excitement to watch the Varun-starrer.

Check some of the Judwaa 2 reviews here and stay tuned for more updates.

Gulf News: But the reboot of the songs by Anu Malik, Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan, are fun-filled and take you down a nostalgic route. However, a glitzy music video or a cameo by the original star of Judwaa, Khan, can't make up for a flawed comedy. Watch this at your own risk.

Kamaal R Khan: It's interval n #Judwaa2 is full of Dhamaal entertainment. It's totally laugh riots. @Varun_dvn has done superb acting in both the roles.

Stay tuned for more reviews.