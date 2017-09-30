Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites. David Dhawan's movie hit the screens on Friday, September 29, and within a few hours, it is now available online.

While some of the torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, some others have offered the option to download it for free as well. Many illegal sites even have HD quality print of the full movie.

Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of Judwaa 2 full movie being leaked online will certainly leave the makers of the film worried.

It is one of the much-awaited movies of 2017 and the leak may affect the business.

In India, Varun Dhawan has a huge number of fan following and Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. So, even Salman's large fan base will go to the theatres to watch. Salman also has a cameo.

Judwaa 2 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in place of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The movie's story is similar to the 1997 movie, and only actors have been changed.

The advance booking result and the first day first show have been a big hit. Now, the movie leaks or not, we think it will not majorly affect the business.

Of late, most Bollywood movies have been leaked online within a few hours of its official release. Not only was the big-budget films, even small movies are not spared. In certain cases, movies were made available on the internet even before the official release, which obviously resulted in major losses to the producers.