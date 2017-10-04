Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 made a good business during the long weekend and now, it is set to touch the Rs 100-crore mark in its first week of release. After Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the Hindi film industry has witnessed good box office collection with Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu minted good money as several moviegoers thronged the theatres, thanks to the national holiday of Dussehra, followed by a Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. Also, a strong word of mouth helped the movie to enjoy an exceptional run at the box office.

Judwaa 2 earned Rs 16.10 crore on opening day at the domestic market and earned around Rs 80 crore in total within four days of its release. The movie also marks Varun Dhawan's first highest opener that surpassed Rs 20 crore within two days.

The fifth day of Judwaa 2 turned out to be the first working day since its release. The movie earned around Rs 15 crore on Tuesday. It will easily touch Rs 100-crore mark as well going by the numbers.

With Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan brings back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in 1997 Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. There has been huge anticipation among the audience to witness the evergreen blockbuster getting a contemporary twist.

The movie has been winning hearts of the audience with the power-packed performances of the cast as well as the perfectly timed humour.