Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 had a superb opening and went on to become a major hit. The Bollywood industry, after a long time, witnessed some good numbers at the box office with this movie, thanks to David Dhawan's direction and Varun's popularity.

After completing two weeks, the movie continued its success streak through the third week taking the worldwide box office collection to Rs 200 crore. Judwaa 2 too is likely to surpass the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic market too, as it already minted Rs 180 crore so far.

It seems like Varun Dhawan's movie is unstoppable. Every day, in the third week, the movie made Rs 2 crore. However, Friday's business came upto Rs 1.72 crore, but the small steps led to victory.

While the day 16 earned Rs 2.65 crore, the Sunday collection is also around the same figure. Judwaa 2 is just a few micro steps away from beating Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha's lifetime collection, which is Rs 133.60 crore.

Isn't it exciting?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Judwaa2 [Week 3] Fri 1.72 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 133.03 cr. India biz. SUPERHIT... Overseas: $ 6.02 million [₹ 39.39 cr]."

#Judwaa2...

Week 1: ₹ 98.08 cr

Week 2: ₹ 27.76 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.19 cr

Total: ₹ 133.03 cr

India biz. SUPERHIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2017

Judwaa 2 has managed to add many feathers to its cap. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just eight days of its release and became the eighth release of 2017 to achieve that number.

The movie has also surpassed the lifetime business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania to become Varun Dhawan's highest grossing solo film at the box office.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film after 20 years, with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

The comedy film has Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, respectively.