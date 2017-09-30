Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 witnessed an excellent opening at the box office on its first day with its collection crossing Rs 16 crore at the domestic market.

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu alongside Varun, Judwaa 2 has had mixed reviews from the critics. But the hype around the film pulled the audience to the theatres. The movie collected Rs 16.10 crore nett at Indian box office on Friday.

"#Judwaa2 crosses Rs 16 cr on Day 1...Fri Rs 16.10 cr. India biz...EXCELLENT!" trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. This happens to be Varun's highest ever opening day grossing movie.

ABCD 2 was his highest 1st-day grossing movie with a collection of Rs 14.30 crore on day 1, followed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 12.25 crore) and Dishoom (Rs 11.05 crore). However, Judwaa 2 crossed the milestone and is likely to be Varun's biggest ever hit.

While there was a huge buzz around Judwaa 2, the festival holiday further fueled up its collection. Moreover, being a solo release also worked in its advantage to a great extent.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film appears to have released just at the right time. With its collection crossing Rs 16 crore on its opening day itself, Judwaa 2 is likely to witness even greater numbers over the weekend.

Judwaa 2 has finally ended the dull phase that Bollywood was facing at the box office, and it seems the movie will be another big hit of Varun.

Varun brought back to celluloid the iconic characters of Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline and Taapsee stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.