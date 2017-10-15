Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 has shattered box office collection records of some big ticket movies and become one of the biggest money Bollywood money spinners of 2017.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was the biggest opener and highest grossing movie for Varun Dhawan. But Judwaa 2 has beaten all its collection records and set new benchmarks for his upcoming movies. Not only that! The film has also smashed records of big ticket movies released this year. Here are five such records.

1 Fourth biggest opener of 2017

Released on September 29, Judwaa 2 collected Rs 16.10 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. The movie smashed the records of Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 15.25 crore), Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Rs 13.10 crore), Baadshaho (Rs 12.03 crore) and Kaabil Rs (10.43 crore). It has become fourth biggest opener of 2017 and Baahubali 2 (Rs 41.00 crore), Tubelight (Rs 21.15 crore) and Raees (Rs 20.42 crore).

2 Fifth highest grosser in the opening weekend

Judwaa 2 has collected Rs 59.25 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first weekend and shattered the records of Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 45.75 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 50.46 crore) and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Rs 51.45 crore). The Varun Dhawan starrer has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2017 in opening weekend after Baahubali 2 (Rs 128.00 crore), Raees (Rs 93.24 crore), Kaabil (Rs 67.46 crore) and Tubelight (Rs 64.77 crore).

3 Fourth highest grosser in the opening week

Having collected Rs 98.08 crore in the first week, Judwaa 2 has broken the records of Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Rs 96.05 crore), Kaabil (Rs 90.55 crore) and Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 77.71 crore). It has emerged as the fourth highest grossing film in opening week in 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Rs 247.00 crore), Raees (Rs 122.36 crore) and Tubelight (Rs 106.86 crore).

4 Fifth fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2017

Judwaa 2 crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 8 days. The movie smashed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (14 days), Jolly LLB 2 (12 days) and Kaabil (11 days) to become fifth fastest Rs 100 crore grosser after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (8 days), Raees (6 days), Tubelight (6 days) and Baahubali 2 (3 days)

Fourth highest grossing Hindi movie of 2017

Judwaa 2 has collected Rs 130.21 crore nett at the domestic box office in 16 days and the movie has beaten the lifetime records of Kaabil (Rs 126.85 crore), Tubelight (Rs 121.25 crore) and Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117.00 crore). It has become the fourth highest grossing film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Rs 511.30 crore), Raees (Rs 139.00 crore) and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (Rs 133.60 crore).