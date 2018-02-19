Telugu actor Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi is said to be pregnant with their second child. The couple is reportedly expecting to welcome a new member to the family by the middle of this year.

Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi at Hitex Exhibition Center, Madhapur, on May 5, 2011, and the couple has a son named Abhay Ram. The latest we hear is that the actor's wife is pregnant with the second baby four years after they had their first child. The speculations about her pregnancy started doing rounds after Pranathi cut down on her frequent public appearances in recent months.

A source claims that Pranathi is set to have the second baby in May. "The family is obviously elated but didn't want to make the news public because they didn't want the media glare on them, at least during the early months of the pregnancy. Pranathi is due in May," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source in the know as saying.

Jr NTR's mother Shalini, who is rarely seen at public events, recently surprised everyone by visiting the Sri Mavullammavari Temple in Bhimavaram. She reportedly offered special prayers to the deity and donated a 350-gram silver bowl to the goddess. Her visit to the temple bolstered the rumors about Lakshmi Pranathi's pregnancy.

Jr NTR has signed two big-ticket movies, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. The young tiger is yet to start shooting for either one of these two projects. The buzz is that he is also not going to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, as he wants to spend more time with his family.