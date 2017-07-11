Junior NTR's publicist has denied director Puri Jagannadh's allegations that the young tiger's character Jai in his upcoming movie Jai Lava Kusa is not stolen from his idea.

The makers of Jai Lava Kusa released its teaser that offered a glimpse at the look of Junior NTR, who plays Jai, a devotee of Ravana with negative shades. Puri Jagannadh had earlier narrated a story of similar character to Junior NTR, who had rejected his offer. After seeing the teaser of Jai Lava Kusa, the director alleged that the role is based on his idea and he reportedly called the actor a 'script chor'.

The Jai Lava Kusa team was upset with Puri Jagannadh's allegations. Talking to IANS, the publicist of Junior NTR denied his charges. "The news is not true. It is unfortunate that such allegations are being made. Can't speak more about this at this point," the publicist told, when asked about the allegation.

A source close to Junior NTR claims that Puri Jagannadh had narrated the same script to Allu Arjun, who also rejected it. "The truth is Puri had narrated a story to NTR a few years ago. It was about a martial arts artist with a stutter. He even narrated the same story to Allu Arjun. Incidentally, both of them rejected the story and moved on with their respective commitments," the sources told IANS.

The source also said that the story of Jai Lava Kusa is different and Junior NTR is playing three roles in it. "Apart from the stammering trait, there is absolutely zero coincidence between both the characters. Moreover, Junior NTR's character Jai in the film is an evil guy who stammers. There have been so many films where the heroes have played police officers. Does this mean all these films have copied from each other," the source asked.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action-drama film and Bobby aka KS Ravindra has written the script for the movie in collaboration with Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy. Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna are playing the female leads opposite Junior NTR in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on September 21.