The makers of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa have sold the movie's theatrical rights for some regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for record prices.

Jr NTR has scored a blockbuster success with Janatha Garage, which has doubled up the curiosity and expectations for his next film Jai Lava Kusa. The massive response for the movie's teaser is proof for the hype surrounding the film. In a bid to cash in on the craze, the makers have reportedly begun selling theatrical rights for various areas with several leading distribution houses in the race to land the deal.

Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled to release in theatres around the world on September 21. The film is said to be creating a huge buzz in the film trade circles two months prior to the release. Reports suggest a lot of competition for the theatrical rights in Telugu speaking states.The producers have cut some good deals for the theatrical rights in some areas.

The buzz is that Kodur Gangadhar has acquired the distribution rights of Jai Lava Kusa for Ceded area for Rs 13.06 crore. NTR's last outing Janatha Garage fetched Rs 9 crore for the theatrical rights of this area and it had earned Rs 12 crore for the distributors.

S Creations acquired the theatrical rights of Janatha Garage for Krishna and Guntur for a whopping price of Rs 8.34 crore and the movie earned Rs 10.50 crore for the distributors. Now, Jai Lava Kusa, featuring Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, has fetched Rs 12.60 crore from the distribution rights of the two areas.

Janatha Garage earned Rs 4.23 crore from its theatrical rights for East Godavari and the film has returned Rs 4.95 crore to its distributor, Ishna Entertainment. Now, we hear Bharath Chowdary has bought the rights of Jai Lava Kusa for East Godavari and he has reportedly paid Rs 5.67 crore as non refundable advance (NRA).

Jr NTR's Janatha Garage has earned Rs 7.60 crore for its distributor Gayathri Devi, who had spent Rs 5.12 crore for Vizag rights. Dil Raju and Gayathri Devi have reportedly quoted Rs 8 crore and Rs 8.2 crore, respectively for the rights of Jai Lava Kusa, while a third party is ready to shell out Rs 8.60 crore. The makers are reportedly yet to finalise the deal for this region.

In the wake of Janatha Garage's huge success, it's understood that Jai Lava Kusa has fetched unbelievable prices from the above-mentioned areas. Although its pre-business is almost completed, no theatre agreements have been made in a single area. It remains to be seen whether Jai Lava Kusa will be able to live up to the hype.