Jr NTR-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has registered record TRP ratings and made Star Maa No 1 Telugu TV channel in the 29th week of the year 2017.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which telecasts between 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm every day, went on air on July 16 and received a fantastic response. A day after it went on air, IBTimes India had reported that the opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu had received top TRP ratings. But the numbers were not available at the moment.

A week after the show went on air, the numbers are out and the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu has registered 16.18 TRP ratings. Rajiv Aluri, a senior employee from the TV channel, tweeted: "#BiggBossTelugu lauch episode with @tarak9999 is BIGGest ever in the history of Telugu Television with 16.18 TRP's "

Bigg Boss Telugu continued to get a good response from the audience throughout the 29th week. The stellar ratings have landed Star Maa in the first rank in the list of the top 5 Telugu channel for the week. Rajiv Aluri tweeted: "#STARMAA is NO.1 channel again... @tarak9999 's #BiggBossTelugu creats BIGG difference with record TRP's and huge GRP growth..Yayyy!!!!!"

Suresh Kondi, an expert from Telugu film industry tweeted a photo featuring the list of top 10 Telugu TV channels in the 29th week. He also wrote: ".@tarak9999 DANDAYATHRA continues on Small screen too. #BiggBossTelugu has got excellent TRP with 16.18 tvrs & Made @StarMaa in No.1 Place."

However, Star Maa had got 437979 impressions week 28 (Saturday, 8 July 2017 to Friday, 14 July 2017) and it was in the third rank after ETV Telugu and Gemini TV. The numbers of the week 29 are yet to be officially revealed.