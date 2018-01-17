Sources close to actor Junior NTR say neither the bad reviews of Agnyaathavaasi nor SS Rajamouli's next movie will stop him from working with director Trivikram Srinivas in his upcoming flick.

Junior NTR has agreed to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, and their next movie was recently launched at a grand function held in Hyderabad. But soon after Agnyaathavaasi hit the screens, it was rumoured that this project had been shelved due to two main reasons.

Trivikram Srinivas' latest offering Agnyaathavaasi was released amidst huge hype and expectations, but its poor scripting ended up making the film a big disaster at the box office.

Subsequently, it was rumoured that Jr NTR had backed out of his next movie after seeing the poor response to his work. Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

But sources close to Jr NTR have refuted the rumours, saying he has faith in the capabilities of Trivikram Srinivas. "He is a star director and one can't judge him based on one film's failure. In the end, he is a talented and big director," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the actor as saying.

Jr NTR has signed on to work with SS Rajamouli after wrapping up Trivikram Srinivas' project. Of late, it was also speculated that SS Rajamouli had advanced the shooting of his next film by two months. Hence, Jr NTR ditched Trivikram's project in a bid to work with the Baahubali director, said the rumours.

But the source claimed this was a baseless rumour as well. "The project is very much happening. Trivikram is in regular touch with Jr NTR and the project may take place in March and have a September release," the source said.

Jr NTR has worked with ace directors like SS Rajamouli, VV Vinayak, Puri Jagannadh, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Sreenu Vaitla, Boyapati Srinu, Surender Reddy, Vamsi Paidipally and Harish Shankar in the past. This is the first time he is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas, and he is all excited to work with him. He is reportedly working out to shed weight for this movie.