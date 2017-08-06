Jr NTR, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss Telugu, has denied charges of tax evasion against him. The young tiger says that he had not received any notice from the officials of the income tax deportment.

It was rumoured that the IT sleuths had sent a notice to Jr NTR over the non-payment of service tax for his film Nannaku Prematho. The speculations were made after the film's name surfaced in a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that was tabled in Parliament earlier this week.

Jr NTR had reportedly received Rs 7.33 crore as remuneration for acting in Nannaku Prematho in 2016. He had reportedly claimed exemption of service tax of Rs 1.1 crore, saying that it was an 'export of services'. The actor was issued a showcause notice (SCN) for the same. An upset Jr NTR then released a statement to the media to clear the air. He said that he would pay up every single penny.

"I have acted in 'Nannaku Prematho' film in 2015 which was made in the UK by the producer. I was advised by legal and tax experts that any service (in this case as an actor) rendered outside India for which payment is received in Foreign Exchange, is not taxable for service tax in India. Accordingly, I have not collected the service tax from the producer of Nannaku Prematho," Jr NTR's statement read.

"After sending that written reply in 2016, till date, we have not received any further communication regarding this matter, like a show-cause notice or demand, from the authorities. In 2016, when CAG officials conducted a review of my Service Tax returns and raised a query, my legal and economic team gave an explanation in writing about the same," Jr NTR added in his statement.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR made it clear that he is a law-abiding citizen and a faithful tax payer. "In the present matter, if it is found by the competent authority that I have to pay the service tax, I will pay every single penny as required,'' the actor said.

Jr NTR is fast wrapping up the shooting of director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's upcoming movie Jai Lava Kusa, which is scheduled to hit the screen on September 21. He recently made his debut on small screen industry with Bigg Boss Telugu, which is running successfully with good TRP ratings. His career is on full swing with back-to-back hits like Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho.