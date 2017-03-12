Actor Junior NTR's is set to play the triple role for the first time in director Bobby aka KS Ravindra's next film. But sources refuted rumours he would romance three heroines in the movie.

It was rumoured that Junior NTR will play triple role in his untitled Telugu movie and he will have three female leads. The makers have already roped in Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas for the film and were looking for a suitable actress for the third female lead. But the sources close to the production team claim they are not looking for any actress, but a senior actor.

"There is no role for a third lead and the makers are planning to rope in a big actress for a cameo," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. "Not another female lead, but the makers want a senior actor like Jagapathi Babu or Rajendra Prasad for an important character, which they will finalise soon," the source added.

Junior NTR, who will start shooting for the movie from March 15, has lost weight to fit into the three roles in the movie. "Jr NTR is working hard to get into the right shape for this film and is keen to get it right since he is doing a triple role for the first time ever," the source said.