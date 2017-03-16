Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this whole season as their current No.1 Keylor Navas has not been at his best this season. The La Liga giants have been linked to a number of top goalkeepers this season including Thibaut Courtois, but reports say that they would prefer a move for Manchester United's David De Gea.

Also read: Real Madrid star Isco to leave for Manchester City in summer?

While Jose Mourinho would be reluctant to sell De Gea, who has probably been their best player this season yet again, the Portuguese manager would be willing to let the Spaniard leave on one condition. Mourinho is rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and is willing to let De Gea go for £60 million plus the midfielder.

Casemiro has been a crucial player for Real Madrid this season and has cemented his place in the starting 11 with a number of good performances and Real Madrid will not want to sell him. However, the La Liga leaders are desperate to sign De Gea and they came close to signing him in the summer of 2015, but a faulty fax machine stopped the transfer from happening.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new central midfielder to replace Michael Carrick. The 35-year-old could retire at the end of the season if Manchester United do not offer him a new contract and Mourinho feels that Casemiro would be the ideal player to take over from him.

In other transfer news, Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Napoli forward Dries Mertens with the Belgium international constantly delaying signing his new contract. Recent reports claim that the Mertens held talks with Manchester United officials over a potential summer move.

Reports also say that he does not want to commit his future at Napoli and will also snub a move to Inter Milan as he is keen to move to the Premier League.

The forward has been in fine goal scoring form this season netting 24 goals so far this season. Also, with Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future still unclear and with a deal for Antoine Griezmann now looking unlikely, he could prove to be a much cheaper alternative.