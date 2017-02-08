Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's first release of 2017, Jolly LLB 2, is set to hit the screens on February 10. The Subhash Kapoor-directorial is the sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013-starrer, Jolly LLB, and it also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The promos and the songs have impressed the viewers. Jolly LLB 2 is about a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, played by Akshay. The movie is inspired by true events and it revolves around Jolly who is oddly compassionate towards his career but comes across a case which changes his life. Huma plays Akshay's wife, Shukla will be the judge, while Kapoor plays the opponent's lawyer, who will be seen involved in corruption.

Akshay has a huge fan following and they don't need a reason to go and watch the Khiladi's movie. However, people who are still thinking to buy the tickets or not, take a look at the reasons to watch Jolly LLB 2 here:

Akshay Kumar

Akshay's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor's first release of this year. In 2016, Akshay came up with three films – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3 – and they garnered immense appreciation from all over. One could have understood Akshay's fan following when the superstar didn't get nominated for Filmfare, in spite of giving three hits last year. Thus, if Akshay is in a film, no other reason is needed to go and buy the ticket.

Akshay-Huma fresh pair

Akshay is not the only factor to watch Jolly LLB 2. Talented and versatile actress Huma Qureshi will share screen space with the star for the first time. A fresh pair will be seen on the silver screen with Jolly LLB 2 this year. Their chemistry looked adorable in the promos and the songs.

Strong supporting cast

The supporting star cast of Jolly LLB 2 is quite strong. It features Saurabh Shukla as the judge and Annu Kapoor as the prosecuting lawyer. With these people around you can be sure of not having a dull moment in the movie. The trailers of the movie have already given a glimpse of the actors' amazing performance.

Storyline

Jolly LLB 2 is inspired by true events faced by the Indian lawyers. The film revolves around a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, who is oddly compassionate towards his career but comes across a case which changes his life. Jolly fights against corruption and power in the movie. Akshay's films based on serious issues have always touched audience's hearts and Jolly LLB 2 is also expected to leave such an impact.

First instalment's success

Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel of Arshad Warsi's 2013 film, Jolly LLB. It had garnered appreciation from all over. The film had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Saurabh Shukla had been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Thus, there is a lot of expectation with the second instalment.