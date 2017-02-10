Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, which released in theatres on Friday, February 10, has received mixed reviews from critics.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a comedy court-room drama and narrates the story of Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful lawyer Sachin Mathur (Annu Kapoor). It is a sequel to 2013 comedy Jolly LLB, starring Arshad Warsi.

The movie has impressed a large section of critics and audience alike. Critics have been praising Akshay's brilliant performance. The film also has Huma Qureshi opposite the Khiladi actor.

The film faced trouble with not just the censor board but also the courts, who asked the makers to cut four scenes of the film as it mocked the Indian legal system. It was only after the makers agreed to remove the four scenes that the movie was passed.

Jolly LLB 2 has been creating a big buzz owing to its star cast and the songs.

Below, we bring to you some of the critics' opinions on the movie.

Masala.com said: "Jolly LLB painfully moves from one witness to the other, none of which contribute to the climax of the scene. There is no nail biting investigation but a couple of witnesses, whose stories, the writers don't invest in at all. They are used like diapers and thrown leaving you disconnected. If the film focused on the crime, without trying too hard to make it easy-breezy and crack jokes that don't have much context to the film, it would have made for a far more compelling story."

