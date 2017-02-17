Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 has seen a decent collection at the domestic box office in its first week. The courtroom drama has inched closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in seven days.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which was received well both critically and commercially, managed to register decent figures in the first weekend. However, it witnessed a drop in its earnings on Monday. It showed some amount of growth on Tuesday due to Valentine's Day, but its business fell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jolly LLB 2 has collected a total of Rs 77.71 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week. Its 7-day domestic gross total stands at Rs 107.93 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JollyLLB2 Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr, Wed 5.89 cr, Thu 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 77.71 cr. India biz."

Jolly LLB 2 is now inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore mark and needs Rs 22.3 crore to achieve this feat. However, the movie will clash with The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi, which have forced it out of several screens across the domestic market. The early trends on Friday show that the Akshay Kumar-starrer is faring well at the ticket counter, despite facing the heat from new releases.

The trade experts from Bollywood predict that Jolly LLB 2 may fail to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market in the second weekend. The movie will definitely surpass this benchmark by the end of its second week.