Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 has made a decent collection at the domestic box office on its second Monday (February 20), taking its total 11-day collection close to Rs 100 crore mark. The movie is set to become the actor's seventh Rs 100 crore grosser.

Jolly LLB 2, released on February 10, performed well at the domestic box office and collected Rs 77.7crore nett in its first week. It continued its magical run and did a business of Rs 17.7 crore nett over the second weekend.

However, on second Monday, the film witnessed over 50 percent drop in its business as compared to its second Sunday earnings. The decline in its collection was partly because it was a working day and partly because of several new releases like The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada. Despite these setbacks, Jolly LLB 2 continued to rule the box office and is still going strong at the ticket window.

The courtroom drama has collected Rs 2.48 crore at the Indian box office on its 11th day, thereby taking its total collection to Rs 97.92 crore nett. "#JollyLLB2 [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr, Mon 2.48 cr. Total: ₹ 97.92 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial is short of Rs 2.08 crore to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club and will achieve the feat on its 12th day (second Tuesday).

With this, Jolly LLB 2 is set to become the seventh Rs 100 crore grosser for Akshay after Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133. 35 crore), Airlift (Rs 127. 80 crore), Rustom (Rs 127.49 crore), Holiday -A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (Rs 112. 18 crore), Housefull 3 (Rs 109. 13 crore) and Housefull 2 (Rs 106 crore).

It will also become the actor's fourth consecutive Rs 100-crore grosser after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Meanwhile, the film is expected to do decent business until the end of this week when Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, will hit the theatres.