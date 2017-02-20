Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 continued to witness growth at the domestic box office on its second Sunday (February 19), taking its total 10-day collection closer to Rs 100 crore mark.

Jolly LLB 2 Day 7 box office collection: Akshay's movie crosses Rs 75 crore mark in 1st week

Released on February 10, Jolly LLB 2 performed well at the domestic box office in its first week. The movie maintained its magical run in the second week as well and collected a massive amount at the domestic box office.

Despite several new releases such as The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada, Jolly LLB 2 is still going strong at the ticket window. After witnessing a drop in its collection on the second Friday, the movie, also starring Huma Qureshi, saw a big jump in its figures on second Saturday. The collection further escalated on second Sunday.

Trade analysts had predicted that the collection of the courtroom drama would slow down with the release of the new movies. However, turns out that Akshay's film continued to be viewers' first choice at the theatres.

Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 7.24 crore on its 10th day, thereby taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 95.44 crore nett. With this, the courtroom drama has collected Rs 17.73 crore over the second weekend and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark. "#JollyLLB2 is nearing ₹ 100 cr... Collected ₹ 17.73 cr in Wknd 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr, Sun 7.24 cr. Total: ₹ 95.44 cr," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film requires another Rs 4.56 crore to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark. Although the amount is not that high, the Subhash Kapoor-directorial may find it difficult to collect the amount on its 11th day (second Monday), since it's a working day. Jolly LLB 2 is expected to achieve the feat by its 12th day at the box office.