Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has created a record of touching Rs 100-crore mark with each of his three movies in 2016. He is back with Jolly LLB 2 this year and it is expected to scale similar heights.

In 2013, the film Jolly LLB, featuring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, did a decent business at the box office. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Saurabh Shukla was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Now, the makers have made a sequel starring superstar Akshay and the upcoming film also has a strong supporting star cast. Slated to be released on February 10, the Subhash Kapoor directorial also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

If the box office collection of Jolly LLB 2 surpasses Rs 100 crore, it will be Akshay's fourth consecutive grosser. The advance booking of the movie has begun and it has so far received decent to average response at the box office.

Looking at the pre-release response, it is positively expected to receive more than 50 per cent of occupancy on the opening day. Akshay has a huge fan following and thus, the makers are expected to earn from the advance booking itself.

Jolly LLB 2 is inspired by true events faced by the lawyers in India. The film revolves around a lawyer named Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, who is oddly compassionate to his career but comes across a case which changes his life. Jolly fights against corruption and power in the movie.