Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 2 witnessed a decent jump in its collection at the domestic box on Tuesday. Its total collection has inched closer to Rs 70 crore mark in five days.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 crosses Rs 100 crore gross mark at worldwide box office

Having done superb collection in its opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar starrer showed a steep decline in its collection in India on Monday. However, Jolly LLB 2 became a treat for lovers on Valentine's Day, which came as a gift to the makers as the earnings saw a rise in the business on the fifth day.

Jolly LLB 2 has earned Rs 9.07 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday and its five-day domestic total has reached Rs 66.79 crore nett. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#JollyLLB2 biz jumps on Tue [Valentine's Day]... Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr, Tue 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 66.79 cr."

The Subhash Kapoor directorial venture, which features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, is performing well not just in domestic market, but also in the key international markets. Jolly LLB 2 has surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office in five days.

Released in 3,500 screens on February 10, the film got positive response on its opening day. It collected Rs 50.46 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first weekend. It has recorded the all-time highest weekend for February.

"Akshay might not be an extraordinary performer but he has understood the audience. Besides, popularity of the first Jolly film created curiosity about the sequel," Mid-day quoted distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi as saying. Jolly LLB 2 became the biggest February opener.