Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 opened on a good note at the box office on February 10 as it has beaten Airlift's first day records. The Subhash Kapoor-directorial has now surpassed Rs 50 crore nett at the domestic box office.

On day 1, Jolly LLB 2 earned Rs 13.20 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 17.31 crore. In two days, the film earned Rs 30.51 crore nett domestic and on day 3, the collection was Rs 20 crore approximately. Apparently, it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its third day itself.

After having a good run at the weekend, Jolly LLB 2 has a slight drop in the collection as Monday kick starts. The weekdays usually see a drop in the box office with every film. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Aamir Khan's Dangal still own a few screens at the theatres.

Akshay's film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore soon at the box office as the actor's previous movies did. His 2016 releases – Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom – were all blockbusters. However, Jolly LLB 2 has beaten the opening record of Airlift, which was Rs 12.35 crore.

Jolly LLB 2 has emerged as the seventh biggest opener in Akshay's career. In fact, the trade experts had earlier predicted that the Akshay-starrer would get a good start at the box office. The film received an amazing response from the audience and critics alike. Apart from Akshay's performance, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor's acting have also been lauded by viewers.