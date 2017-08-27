Sailfish OS will debut on Xperia X handsets soon, as Sony has tied up with Jolla to optimise the new mobile OS for its flagship series. After a few failed attempts with Intex, Fairphone and TRI, the Sailfish OS is all set for a comeback with a new moniker 'Sailfish X'. It will be offered as a paid software on Xperia X smartphones.

Sony Mobile has tied up with Jolla to bring Sailfish X to its premium range of Xperia X handsets for a hefty price tag of €49.90 (approx Rs. 3,803 including VAT). Bookings for the new custom OS from Jolla will open on September 27 in Europe. Sailfish X is expected to go on retail starting October 11.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Sailfish's initial European launch could soon be followed by a North American release (Canada and United States).

As the initial release of Sailfish OS is expected to harbour untested bugs, it may not officially support all the features at launch. However, once the issues are fixed in the subsequent updates, users will have uninhibited access to all the features including Bluetooth, fingerprint sensor, FM Radio and new sensors like Step counter and Barometer.

Sailfish X will initially be available without the GUI and hence the installation should be done using command line instructions on a Linux PC. Jolla is expected to release the GUI bundle along with the installation tool after the initial sales. It must be noted that the Sailfish X will only work on unlocked Xperia X devices with Single SIM.