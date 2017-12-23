The bullish demand for Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies have accelerated to an extent that job hunters and even students from Indian Institutes of Technology are seeking to work in the industry.

The jobs related to the cryptocurrency industry have soared more than 50 percent in the past year, coupled with a doubling in enquiries from job seekers wanting to work in the newborn sector, Economic Times reported.

According to Paul Dupuis, Randstad India Chief Executive Officer, the blockchain technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a technology skillset that will see a further spurt in demand in 2018 and beyond.

"The demand for personnel with such skillsets has increased 50 percent over last year and as more industries align their internal systems to accommodate the technology, such professionals will be sought after," Dupuis said.

Further, Benson Samuel, co-founder of Bitcoin exchange Coinsecure, said it has not hired from campuses so far but has been receiving requests from several leading institutes including IIT Kanpur and Symbiosis to consider hiring their students for the blockchain technology.

Companies related to cryptocurrency business such as Unocoin, Global DCX and Coinsecure all of which are open to hiring hi-tech talents said that they are flooded with responses to job postings.

Global DCX is also seeking to hire from IIT Delhi, IMT (Institute of Management Technology) Ghaziabad and Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad among others said Akash Aggarwal, president of the digital currency exchange.

TimesJobs, a leading job portal, has also witnessed 30 percent surge in Bitcoin-related jobs for the July-December period from the last six months.

"At the lateral level, we have hired from multinational companies including American Express, Barclays and IBM. We are in talks with various campuses to drive awareness about the Bitcoin space," said Aggarwal.

"Currently, the demand for employees who can work in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is higher than the supply," he added.