A soldier of the Indian army was found dead with gunshot injuries in an army camp in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday.

A police official told the Greater Kashmir publication that the body of the soldier has been taken to the hospital for post-mortem and that an investigation into the murder, which took place under mysterious circumstances, is currently underway.

According to media reports, the soldiers has been identified as Sepoy Balraj Singh from Punjab.

More details are awaited.