If you had booked a JioPhone and waiting for it to be delivered to you, chances are you might get it this week. While some customers have already got their 4G VoLTE feature phones, some are yet to receive it. And, for those who didn't get to book their JioPhone in the first phase of pre-booking, Reliance has promised to resume the pre-bookings for the JioPhone by the end of this month.

According to a PTI report, sources close to Jio have revealed that the company is expected to resume JioPhone pre-booking soon after Diwali. Reliance Jio has been assuring us for quite some time that customers who booked the phone in the first-phase will receive it by Diwali. It looks like the pre-booking will resume once the company has completed the deliveries of the 6 million units booked during the first-round of booking in August.

"The second phase of JioPhone booking will start after Diwali. Likely from October-end or November first week," a Reliance channel partner told PTI.

However, the official website, the company only says, "We will inform you when (JioPhone) pre-booking resumes."

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail has started the delivery of JioPhones in smaller towns and cities. "The shipments started in metro cities from Saturday. The target is to complete all the shipments around Diwali," the channel partner said.

To recall, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani launched the JioPhone during RIL AGM and announced that the 4G enabled handset will be "effectively free" for users. In order to prevent misuse of the scheme, JioPhone buyers were required to pay a one-time fully refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 (Rs 500 upfront on booking and Rs 1,000 at the time of delivery of the handset).

How to know the status of JioPhone delivery and how to book JioPhone when pre-booking resumes?

In case you have booked the JioPhone and want to know the status of your JioPhone delivery you can visit the official website, Jio.com, or simply call 1800-890-8900 and track your shipment by entering your order number that was given to you while booking the JioPhone. You can also know the status using the MyJio app on the registered phone number and enter the order number.

Here's how you can book JioPhone in the second-round of pre-booking after Diwali. You can pre-book JioPhone both online and offline. To book the phone online, download the MyJio app on your Jio smartphone or visit the official website Jio.com and follow the instructions. For offline bookings, simply visit your nearest Reliance Jio retail partner or any Reliance Digital stores near you with your Aadhar card.