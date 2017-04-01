Reliance Jio is back with its offers and there's nothing to beat it. Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, BSNL and others tried to make appealing offers to customers by making data cheaper and voice calls free, but Reliance Jio raised the bar once again.

If you are a Jio user, you can sign up for Jio Prime by paying Rs. 99 as a one-time fee and unlock bundles of surprises in the coming months. Jio Summer Surprise is the first of many surprises coming for Jio Prime members, the new telco noted in an announcement made on Friday.

Read: How to fix Jio Prime Membership recharge errors?

After joining Jio Prime, the first recharge of Rs. 303 tariff and above unlocks the Jio Summer Surprise. With this, users get three more months of free 4G data, voice calls and access to MyJio apps. This is basically a replica of Jio's Happy New Year offer, which ended on March 31, for a minimal fee of Rs. 303.

Jio labeled this Summer Surprise as a token of appreciation for its users migrating from free to paid service. The complimentary service on the first recharge means users won't have to pay until July, which is when the Jio Summer Surprise expires.

"This complimentary period will also help to familiarize Jio customers with Jio's fully digital, self-service process of using the MyJio app to perform recharges and to set up digital payment methods for further purchases," Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani wrote in his letter to all Jio users on Friday.

"The JIO SUMMER SURPRISE is the first of many surprises for our JIO PRIME members," he added.

The Rs. 303 plan gives users 1GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls and access to the full library of Jio apps for 28 days. Under this plan, users only pay around Rs. 10 per GB, but the Jio Summer Surprise puts the cost further (further) down to Rs. 3 for 1GB 4G data. This is assuming the voice calls and access to Jio apps remain complimentary.

This is by far the best offer any telecom operator has offered so far. Airtel has a monthly plan of Rs. 345, with which it offers 28GB 4G data per month and unlimited calls for 28 days. Vodafone's identical plan costs Rs. 342, while BSNL and Idea Cellular offer Rs. 339 and Rs. 348 monthly plans, respectively. You can compare all the offers from major carriers, and still Jio comes out on top.