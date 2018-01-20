As Bollywood celebrates the biggest awards night today, a few celebrities were just disasters on the red carpet. Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande disappointed us with the white saree. Those ruffles are just a no-no!

Shefali Shah who impressed us with her short film Juice recently, was a complete disaster at the Filmfare Awards this year. Looks like she just picked up something out of her wardrobe and decided to attend the event.

Iulia Vantur chose a very simple green gown. And we are wondering why? With no accessories and basic makeup there, she didn't quite impress us with her look.

Here's a picture of @manishpaul03 straight from the red carpet of the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/pDYC1P2cAX — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

Now coming to, Surveen Chawla, the newly wed followed Iulia's color choice and picked up a shimmer gown with ruffles! Well, Suvreen has given us better red carpet looks in past.

We don't know what went wrong with Neha Dhupia's outfit! That yellow gown looks a complete misfit.

Madhuri Dixit's floral gown is beyond our understanding. Why would she wear something like that for the big night? Check out this video:

@madhuridixitnene before heading to #JioFilmfareAwards A post shared by Bollywood Hungama? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:11am PST

And now, Kajol. All maroon gown looks imperfect. What do you think?

That's not it. There was a rainbow colored gown too. Yes, Sonali Bendre wore it and we have no words.

Pink, Yellow, Orange or black! How about blending them with each other... All set for the black lady tonight... #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/pdfIcxFIx7 — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 20, 2018

Stay tuned for more updates on the big awards night of the year.