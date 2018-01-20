Everyone remembers Filmfare Awards as they are the biggest awards of the year. It was a starry and glamorous night as celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and many more came together under the same roof. Who's going to win big, we don't know but one thing's for sure, these celebrities looked stunning at the red carpet.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor in an all white suit says a lot! He looks dashing and how!

Miss World Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a red gown.

Rajkummar Rao entered with his girlfriend and actress Patralekha at the Filmfare Awards, and definitely stole the limelight. Giving us couple goals, eh?

Preity Zinta squashing all the pregnancy rumours and looking like million bucks!

Dia Mirza managed to come out strong in that grey gown. What do you think?

@diamirzaofficial at the #jiofilmfareawards red carpet A post shared by Grazia India (@graziaindia) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:36am PST

Vidya Balan, nominated for Tumhari Sulu, looked gorgeous in a black saree, twinning with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Evelyn Sharma looked beautiful in a traditional attire.

Talking about the men -- Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Karan Singh Grover and Ranbir Kapoor -- well, they definitely impressed us with their looks.