The much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is all set to rock Mumbai on January 20 night. The grand event will witness some electrifying performances from various big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh among others.

While the performances are always one of the key highlights of Filmfare awards, the most talked about part is the award ceremony. Apart from the biggest awards, a lot of applause goes to the supporting cast of films, best singers and best music album.

Arijit Singh won the best playback singer (male) for Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania). Other nominations on this category were Akhil Sachdeva – Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Arijit Singh – Zaalima (Raees), Arko Pravo Mukherjee – Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Ash King – Baarish (Half Girlfriend), Sachin Sanghvi – Kho Diya (Bhoomi).

Meghna Mishra took away the best playback singer (female) for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar). She stole the award from nominations like Meghna Mishra – , Monali Thakur - Khol De Baahein (Meri Pyaari Bindu), Nikhita Gandhi – Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Ronkini Gupta – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu), Shashaa Tirupati - Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Shreya Ghoshal - Thodi der (Half Girlfriend).

Jagga Jasoos won the award for best music album, and credit goes to Pritam. Other nominations were Bareilly Ki Barfi – Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin And Vayu, Half Girlfriend – Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami Mishra, Jab Harry Met Sejal – Pritam, Jagga Jasoos – Pritam, Secret Superstar – Amit Trivedi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi And Akhil Sachdeva.

Amitabh Bhattacharya bagged the award for best lyrics for Jagga Jasoos. Other nominations were Arko Pravo Mukherjee - Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Kausar Munir – Maana Ke Hum (Meri Pyaari Bindu), Kausar Munir – Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar), Santanu Ghatak – Rafu (Tumhari Sulu).