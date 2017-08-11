Reliance Jio has taken the telecom market by storm with its disruptive tariff plans that have forced its competitors to undergo a major overhaul in their pricing strategy. Reliance Communications (RCom) is the latest to join the data tariff war with its new Rs. 299 rental plan with unlimited data, voice calls and text messages.

RCom took to Twitter to announce the introduction of its new unlimited plan for Reliance Mobile users. However, there is still no word on the validity period, daily FUP limits for data and other details regarding the supported voice calls (local or STD or both).

Here's what the Noida-based telecom company tweeted on its official handle while announcing its new Rs. 299 plan:

Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental.

The announcement clearly invites Reliance Mobile users to buy the plan by clicking on the link provided in the tweet. Folks at India Today report that they tried purchasing the plan with a prepaid number, but encountered a "failed" message. The message read: "Please dial *129# to check the valid amount for your Reliance Mobile Number." So, it seems this offer could be limited to postpaid users only as the prepaid number isn't being accepted as a valid entry.

The Jio effect has forced other incumbent players like Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular to offer competitive plans in order to stay in the spotlight and retain their share in the telecom market. Airtel had recently rolled out a new Rs. 399 tariff plan matching Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan data and voice call benefits.

Reliance Communications seems to be riding on the adverse effects created by Jio's disruptive offers with free calls and data as the company recently reported a loss of Rs. 948 crore for the Q4 2017. RCom seems to be making the right move, although it seems like a delayed entry into the data tariff war.

The company has also introduced a new Rozana offer with 1GB data per day and 30 minutes of calls per day to any network at Rs. 193. The validity of this offer extends up to 28 days. Sachet or recharge packs of 1GB data per day are available through the day plan at Rs. 25. Power users who want more data bandwidth can opt for the Rs. 786 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 180 days.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is all set to launch its highly-anticipated Jio Phone with registrations expected to go live from August 24 onwards. The handset shipment is expected to commence in early September and the Jio Phone comes with single-SIM (Jio compatible only) for Rs. 1,500 as a refundable deposit after completing three years.

The Jio Phone also offers JioChat, JioCinema, JioMusic and more for free, besides the ability to mirror exclusive Jio content on any TV via the JioPhone TV cable with the Rs. 309 plan.