Madhavan and Ritika Singh's Irudhi Suttru, the Tamil version of Hindi film Saala Khadoss, has walked away with three honours at 64th Jio Filmfare South Awards which was held on Saturday evening, 17 June, at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad.

It bagged the awards in categories like Best Director (Sudha Kongara Prasad), Best Male Actor (Madhavan) and Best Female Actor (Ritika Singh). The movie, which was released in January 2016, belonged to sport-drama genre.

Irudhi Suttru narrates the story of two boxers who come together on a dream of winning a gold for India in boxing. Prabhu Selvaraj (Madhavan) has a painful past where his own men cheat him from accomplishing his goal of winning the gold medal.

Prabhu's dream gets a new lease of life after he turns a coach and discovers the talent in Madhi, a fiery young woman played by Ritika Singh. Their journey towards the impossible task and whether their uncompromising attitude and straight forwardness help them in their path form the crux of the story

Raju Murugan's Joker, Pa Ranjith's Kabali and Gautham Menon's Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada won two awards each. Below, find the complete list of winners in Tamil: