Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia is the latest Bollywood release. Directed by Howard and Rosemeyer, Jia Aur Jia is a female oriented road movie, based on two female friends, played by Richa and Kalki.

Although Richa and Kalki's characters are totally opposite in nature and behaviour, they share the common name Jia. One of them is very outgoing and free-spirited, the other is reserved and very pessimistic about life.

While the movie is slated to be released on October 27 across India, it has been screened at some places, and a few reviews are out. Like the trailer of the film, Jia Aur Jia received mixed reviews from the critics as well. Here is what the critics have to say about Jia Aur Jia:

Renuka Vyavahare from Times of India: While Kalki still manages to evoke emotions, Richa seems shockingly out of place. Nonetheless, it's not about the actors, this one lacks humour, heart and a story. Watch Kangana and Lisa Haydon in Queen instead. (Rating 1.5)

Subhash K jha from SKJ Bollywood News: See the film for the Kalki-Richa jugal-bonding and yes for the way the film uses the evergreen Shankar-Jiakishan/Lata Mangeshkar/Mohd Rafi song Jiya ohjiya kuch bol do to reiterate life's most valuable lessons. (Rating 3)

Umesh Punwani from Koimoi: You can give it watch if you really want to watch any film, but my personal suggestion will be to save some bucks as the next two months are filled with pretty exciting films. (Rating 1.5)

Mohnish Singh from Bollywood MDB: If you are thinking that Jia Aur Jia is your regular Bollywood masala potboiler, then you will gain nothing except disappointment. It's a slice-of-the-life film peppered with a few beautiful moments strewn here and there. The film basically targets the metro audience, especially the multiplex audience. But it lacks substance to hold their attention thoroughly. Nil publicity is going to harm the film more than its weak plotline and sloppy execution. (Rating 1.5)

