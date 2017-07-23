A sell-out crowd at Lord's cricket ground was on its feet, lauding a top-quality spell of fast-bowling from Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had then completed her quota of 10 overs in the Women's World Cup 2017 final on Sunday.

The 5'9'' tall Bengal pacer, with figures of 10-3-23-3, jolted the English batting order, which was looking set for a big total on the big day.

Having played three World Cup tournaments before the ongoing edition, including the final in 2005, Jhulan was expected to deliver on the big day. The conditions at the Lord's were suited to the fast bowlers and the 34-year-old was spot on.

Business, as usual!

Goswami was hitting the right channel as early as in the first over and was looking ready for the high-pressure final. She was not able to pick up a wicket during her first spell of five overs, but she managed to strangle the run flow with two maidens.

Spinners Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad had given India the breakthroughs, but two of the most experienced English campaigners -- Sarah Taylor and Natalie Scriver -- were involved in the rebuilding process with an 83-run stand.

And when Raj, in quest of ending the dangerous stand, went to Goswami, the all-time leading wicket-taker did not disappoint.

In a span of two balls, Goswami removed Taylor and Francis Wilson, who had scored 83 when the two teams met in the opening match of the tournament. The latter was stunned when the tall Indian pacer welcomed her to the crease with a toe-crusher.

Goswami was not done yet. Scriver, who had already hit two centuries in the tournament was looking dangerous, but the veteran Indian pacer trapped her in front in her penultimate over. The English batter reviewed the umpire's decision, but it proved no use.

Jhulan and her teammates knew the importance of the wicket as they went berserk after they saw the hawkeye analysis on the big screen. The passionate Indian supporters in the crowd joined in.

Goswami's three wickets, in what is probably her last appearance in World Cups, has put India on the cusp of glory.

The senior bowler started the World Cup campaign without much success. She kept persisting with probing lines, but wickets were not coming her way. But, the more she has bowled, the better her rhythm has been.

'The ball of the tournament'

Goswami found her groove in the big semi-final against Australia. There was immense pressure on the defending champions who were chasing a mammoth 282 on Thursday, July 20. The Indian speedster added fuel to fire by removing Australian skipper Meg Lanning for 0 with a blinder of a delivery that pitched on middle-stump line and straightened to hit the top off a fast bowler's delight.