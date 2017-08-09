Jennifer Lawrence can do any role and we say that after watching the actress return with a nerve-wracking horror movie titled Mother! After shaking fans on the internet with a bloody poster released in May this year, director Darren Aronofsky and his team dropped the first trailer of the movie.

We must warn you, it is disturbing and troubling. The two-minute long trailer is accompanied with excellent background music to build the tension.

The psychological horror movie's trailer begins with establishing JLaw and her husband in the movie, played by Javier Bardem, and gives a glimpse of their empty house.

Lawrence's character takes it on herself to make the dingy old house liveable. Once she is done, she begins to sense something creepy about the house. Random blood stains, unexplored walls and numerous unexplainable incidents begin taking place.

As the trailer plays along, the sinister house begins to attract unexpected new guests. Cast members Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kristen Wiig, and Domhnall Gleeson join the couple in the house and that is when a series of terrifying incidents begin taking place. The series of unwelcomed guests begin to build tension between the couple and the trailer just gets darker and darker.

The unsettling trailer just gives a glimpse of how daunting the movie experience would be. Knowing it is Aronofsky's masterpiece; fans should not be surprised if the movie takes you through a series of disturbing experiences inside the movie hall.

The Oscar-winning film maker is known to present such mind bending pictures for fans. Mother! is just another feather added to his hat. Speaking about Lawrence, the movie is bound to grab the attention of critics and could win over the box office the weekend it releases.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is set to premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. It will release in theatres on September 15.

Lawrence was last seen with Chris Pratt in December in Passenger. The film sparked rumours about the two actors hooking up and many speculate that their relationship led to Pratt and Anna Faris' divorce.