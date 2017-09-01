On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Darren Aronofsky's twisted mind decided to scare the hell out people by dropping the gory poster of Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! Clearly, that was just the beginning.

Following that horrific poster, the couple — Aronofsky and Lawrence are dating — decided to make things even more uncomfortable. The trailer, when it came out, revealed what a mind-bending experience the Black Swan director was putting together.

And now, early reactions are confirming that Aronofsky has a mind like no other. The horror movie recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the initial reactions are as expected.

One of the first reactions comes from celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. He labelled the movie dark and brilliant. He tweeted: "Just saw Aronofsky's MOTHER . It is dark, dark, dark, brilliant and will upset the fuck out of people. A good poke in eye to convention."

Bestselling author Mylo Carbia also attended the screening and called the movie a game-changer. She also compared it to A Clockwork Orange, the controversial 1971 offering from Stanley Kubrick that is not just a cult classic but also recommended to film-studies students.

Thought it is too early to say, the film could generate some Oscar buzz following its release and reviews. Both JLaw and Aronofsky are not new to the Oscar-worthy films. Aronofsky has been nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards for Black Swan, while Lawrence has taken home the award for Silver Linings Playbook. This film could watch the couple take home the golden statuette again.

Mother! is a psychological horror-thriller about a couple whose relationship is put to test when a few uninvited guests walk into their home.

Apart from Lawrence, the cast of "Mother!" includes Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson and Kristen Wiig.

Mother! Trailer

The film opens in theatres on September 15.