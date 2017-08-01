Though Jennifer Lawrence proved her acting prowess on screen by portraying diverse characters, horror is one genre that the Hollywood actress seems to have not experimented much. Her only movie in the horror genre is House At The End Of The Street in 2012. However, Lawrence's upcoming movie mother! is a horror flick and the teaser. The Academy Award winner's role in this movie is said to spooky and ominous.

Also read: Did Nolan overlook Indian Army's contribution in Dunkirk evacuation?

Paramount Pictures has released a short teaser recently prior to its full trailer debut. In the short 30 seconds teaser, Lawrence's character is seen walking in a house while some disrupting chatter is going on in the background. And, Lawrence screams 'Murder' at the top of her voice.

The movie follows a couple's relationship which is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. mother! is rumoured to be inspired by Rosemary's Baby.

Directed by Black Swan helmer Darren Aronofsky, the movie features a stellar cast including Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Michelle Pfeiffer alongside Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The full trailer will be released on August 8. It will be available on the movie's various social media platforms. mother! will open in theatres on September 15, 2017.

Watch the teaser below.

While Lawrence's only horror movie in her career had been a big disappointment at the box office and on critics' notebook as well, the forthcoming movie is definitely going to keep your eyes peeled especially if you are an Aronofsky fan.