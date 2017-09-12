Jennifer Lawrence has been the talk of many film festivals these days. The Oscar winner is showing off her talent and acting skills in the upcoming mind-bending horror movie titled Mother!

The film is directed by her boyfriend and Black Swan mastermind Darren Aronofsky. While his thought process is evident by the kind of films he gets involved in, girlfriend JLaw has experienced his thoughts first hand with Mother!

Lawrence, speaking to People in an interaction during the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), revealed her immediate reaction to the twisted Mother! script.

"It was an instant yes before I even read anything. He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I've been a fan of his for years — I think he's bold and brave, and I think I said brilliant," JLaw recalled.

"But," she continued, "When I read it, I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece." If that was her reaction, fans could figure out what a twisted experience Aronofsky has in store. While this could be both amazing and mind-boggling, people who have watched the movie are all praise for Mother! and the actress. There is also good Oscar buzz generated around the movie.

The couple have been dating for about a year now and have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the actress has been going about praising her director-boyfriend at press meetings promoting the movie.

Though this is a good sign for the movie, there is still much kept under the wraps about it. Basic plotline reveals that the story revolves around a couple who find themselves in trouble after a series of mysterious visitors act as guests in their house.

The trailer has given a taste of how disturbing things could get. But the cast and crew of the movie are still not delving more than that during the promotions.

Fans will have to walk into theatres on September 15 to know what's in store.

