Jennifer Aniston is returning to the small screen after more than a decade. The 48-year-old actress was last seen in 2004 in NBC's blockbuster drama Friends. She is eyeing a return to television along with her Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Also read: Is Jennifer Aniston really unhappy with husband Justin Theroux's sex scene on the HBO show 'The Leftovers'?

The A-list duo has signed for a comedy series while the details are still under the wrap. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston and Witherspoon's series will mostly revolve around the morning shows and the larger New York media scene.

Headed by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg, the new comedy series is based on an original idea. The script will be written by House of Cards producer Jay Carson. Academy Award nominee Steve Kloves (Harry Potter) will be the executive producer for the series alongside Aniston and Witherspoon. Carson is also set to be an executive producer.

The sitcom is expected to be premiered on premium cable outlets and streaming sites such as HBO, Amazon prime, Hulu, Netflix.

The Big Little Lies Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon acted beside Aniston in the 90's popular sitcom Friends as her annoying younger sister. But for Aniston, it is a major comeback to TV although she was featured in an episode of FX's Dirt (2007) alongside her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

You can watch the clip of the episode of Friends in which Reese Witherspoon appeared.

The We're the Millers star also appeared in a 2008 episode of 30 Rock and a 2010 episode of Courteney's other show, Cougar Town. But the latest one will be one of her major TV roles since Friends.