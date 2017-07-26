Swedish car maker Volvo is on the verge of unveiling the XC40, the brand's smallest SUV globally. The company unveiled Concept 40.1 in 2016-- the base to XC40 compact SUV.

'Carparazzis' are yet to get a picture of the model and hence there is no clear idea on how the XC40 will look like. It is safe to assume that the XC40 will borrow design cues from the larger XC90 SUV. This means signature Thor's hammer styled headlamp and charismas tree tail lights will be part of the exterior design. Overall the XC40 will look like a scaled down version of the XC90 with some individual characteristics.

Volvo has also confirmed the XC40 will offer a number of customisation options with a greater level of exterior and interior colour combinations. Unusual interior options such as orange carpet and red upholstery have been suggested to make the vehicle appealing to a younger audience.

The compact SUV will be the first to be built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) of Volvo. This is the scaled-down version of the SPA architecture that underpins the new S90 and XC90. A fully electric version, as well as the twin engine plug-in hybrid powertrain variant of the XC40, is also under consideration.

In addition to bigger diesel and petrol engines, the XC40 may also come with a new, three-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol unit derived from Volvo's four-cylinder 2.0-litre engine. A seven-speed automatic is the transmission option expected.

Rival check

Globally, the XC40 will go up against the likes of the Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. However, when it gets launched in India sometime in 2018, it is expected to pose a tough challenge to Jeep Compass than German and British rivals. Volvo XC40 prices most likely will undercut the E-Pace, GLA, X1 and Q3 here. A pricing in the region of 20 to 25 lakh will be a a threat to Compass in India.