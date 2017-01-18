FCA India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has already confirmed the India launch of the most affordable Jeep SUV, the Compass, in 2017. Emerging reports suggest the Compass will enter the Indian market in June and FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra will soon start manufacturing the SUV.

Citing a source inside FCA, Cardekho claims Jeep will launch the Compass in June. The test mules of the Compass were spotted on the bustling streets of Bengaluru recently, hinting at an imminent launch. The Jeep SUV will go up against Hyundai Tucson and its prices are rumored to be in Rs 18 lakh to 25 lakh bracket. At this price point, Compass will be a volume driver for iconic utility vehicle brand.

The new version of the Jeep was globally unveiled in September 2016. In terms of design, the new Compass is a departure from the run of the mill pre-facelift Compass. The new version is crisper in design in line with the Grand Cherokee. The pronouncing grille and wrap-around headlamp lend a contemporary look to the new Compass. The alloy wheels are in chrome shade and the vehicle also sports a contrasting roof colour.

New Compass' interior is decked up with dual-tone, Terrain Select dial and a large 8.4mm touchscreen. The compact SUV will be offered with leather seats, push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.

The India-spec version is expected to draw power from a 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel churning out 170bhp mated to either 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmissions. Apart from 4WD and 2WD configurations, the Compass will also get Selec-terrain that allows you to choose a variety of driving modes depending on the terrain- snow, sand or mud.

Jeep India may introduce a 1.4 Multiair petrol motor to the Compass range with an output of nearly 140bhp later. The Compass will be offered in three trim levels initially – Sport, Longitude and Limited and the hardcore off-road version (Trailhawk) will follow later.