Jeep has started dispatching the petrol automatic variants of its new Compass SUV to dealerships across the country. The deliveries of the Compass petrol variants are expected to begin around Diwali.

Jeep launched a compact SUV — Compass — in India on July 31 and started with the deliveries of the diesel version of the model as there was high demand for the latter. The petrol version of the Compass hit the production line only in September. The booking for the petrol models opens along with the diesel variants. A report of CarandBike suggests that the Compass petrol AT demands a waiting period of about two months.

Jeep Compass petrol models are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The Compass price now starts at Rs 15.16 lakh (up from Rs 14.95 lakh) for the petrol Sport trim and goes all the way up to Rs 21.37 lakh (up from Rs 20.65 lakh) for the top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) variant.

The compact SUV has got an overwhelming response in India since its launch. In August 2017, the first full-month sale of the new Compass stood at 2,020 units — a growth of 116 percent over July 2017.

The Compass petrol is offered in three variants - Sports, Limited, and Limited Option. The compact SUV packs features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, HID headlamps, LED tail lamps, Rear camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push button start, and Rear parking sensors.

On the safety front, the Compass offers 50+ safety and security features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.