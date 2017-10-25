American utility vehicle maker Jeep has unveiled a special edition of the Compass SUV christened Night Eagle edition. As the name suggests, the special edition of the Compass celebrates the beauty of colour black in the exterior as well as interior parts. The model has been launched specifically for the Brazilian market for now.

The Compass Night Eagle is based on the Longitude variant and aesthetic treatment made the SUV look more aggressive. The black colour treatment can be seen in the front grille, surroundings of all windows, foghorn frames and all emblems. The black-coloured 18-inch alloy wheels cannot go unnoticed in the special edition.

Inside the cabin, the black colour theme has been extended around the central console and the AC vents. Following the 'blackout' theme, the special edition is sold only in black- either in solid 'shadow' black or a metallic 'carbon' black.

The Compass Night Eagle edition also comes with premium audio set Beats (with 9 speakers and subwoofer), xenon headlights, automatic headlamp ignition, rain sensor and rear view mirror. Other highlights include leather seats, stability control (ESC) and dual-zone electronic air conditioning.

There are no changes in the powertrain. The special edition in Brazil will be sold in either 166hp, 2.0-litre Tigershark petrol-ethanol engine or 170hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor.