Jeep India is gearing up for the launch (scheduled for mid-2017) of its affordable compact SUV, Compass. The model is expected to be a volume driver for the company. The price range was rumoured to be between Rs 20 to 25 lakh earlier. However, a new report points to a Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price. And it doesn't augur well for the SUV's rivals.

In an effort to undercut the rivals, the C-segment SUV of Jeep will come with an introductory price tag of Rs 16 lakh, reports Overdrive. The prices will go up later, the report added.

Recently, Jeep India has confirmed that the Compass will have one of the most comprehensive line-up in the segment. The compact SUV will be available in petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic gearbox options. A 4x4 version has also been confirmed for off-road enthusiasts.

The diesel unit is expected to be the Multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The unit may couple with nine-speed unit automatic transmission. The petrol mill could be the 1.4-litre Multiair engine that puts out 140hp. It will be turbo-powered and mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. The 4x4 system will get low ratio and a traction management system for various terrains like sand, mud and rocks.

The 2017 Compass features unmistakable Jeep design cues, highlighted with the traditional seven-slot grille finished in gloss black. The headlamp bezels of the Compass have a black outline and a clamshell hood with a double break line and centre bulge. The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect. The Compass will feature a 7-inch infotainment system which supports navigation, Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The dashboard will get a dual-tone treatment and Terrain Select dial. The Compass will also come with leather seats, push-button start, a dual panoramic sunroof and rear aircon vents.

FCA India, parent company of Jeep India, is planning to export Compass to UK, Australia, Japan and South Africa. FCA has invested around $300 million for manufacturing Compass in India.