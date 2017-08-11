Jeep India had launched its most affordable and first made-in-India SUV, Compass, on July 31. A starting price of Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) certainly raised some eyebrows and the aggressive strategy seems to have paid off for the company.

The American car manufacturer sold 935 units of Compass in India in July, reports Carwale. Jeep India has not officially commented on the sales yet. If the report is anything to go by, Compass is set to become a blockbuster success for not only Jeep India but also for the parent firm, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India.

The report further says that Jeep India is planning to scale up monthly production to 2,000 units a month in India. The SUV already has over 5,000 bookings and counting. The waiting period for Compass has already stretched to nearly four months depending on the variant. With a competitive price range, bolder design and premium appeal, Compass bookings are skyrocketing. This indicates the queue is only getting longer and FCA will be forced to increase production further.

Jeep India currently delivers diesel manual transmission variants which are the most in demand. Deliveries of the petrol automatic transmission variants have been streamlined closer to Diwali. Jeep India is also set to expand its dealer network to 60 by the end of this calendar year. For those waiting for the diesel automatic, reports say the launch will take place in 2018. The diesel automatic will be pricier than the current top variant priced at Rs 20.65 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Jeep offers Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills. The compact SUV goes up against Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson while the bigger variants also pose a challenge to Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Source: Carwale