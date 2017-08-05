Jeep, the iconic American SUV maker launched the Compass SUV in India on July 31 with a stunning price tag of Rs 14.95 lakh. The company, which was struggling to make a breakthrough since its entry into the market in August last year, seems to have got the pulse of the auto enthusiasts finally with the Compass.

Jeep Compass already had bookings of over 5,000 before its launch and it is only likely to go upward with this price tag. It is a cliché. But there is something new in the Compass story. Jeep is reportedly looking to add the Automatic version to its diesel variants in India and the Jeep lovers may not have to wait long before they get it.

The various reports on the web suggest that the Jeep Compass diesel automatic is likely to join the current range of the compact SUV in early 2018.

Currently, the Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill belts out 160 hp. Although the petrol mill is offered with the choice of six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the diesel now gets only six-speed manual unit. The Compass diesel automatic is speculated to get a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel automatic is likely to be priced around Rs 23.5 lakh. Jeep Compass is offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

Jeep is also believed to be readying yet another affordable SUV for the Indian market. The Renegade, which is expected to be priced even lower than the new Compass will take on the mass-market models like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSprt and soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon.

Jeep Compass India full price list (ex-showroom)