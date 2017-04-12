Legendary brand Jeep is all set to break the cover of its highly anticipated compact SUV the Compass in India on Wednesday, April 12. The Jeep Compass will make its India debut at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The event is expected to kick-start at 10.30. am today, April 12.

Jeep has been around since last year in India, but the Compass SUV is a crucial offering of the company in the Indian market.

1) The Compass is the first model of the company to be made-in-India. The Compass will be rolled out of the Ranjangaon factory. 2) The Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee did not give the brand the momentum that was expected owing to its hefty price tags. While the Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs 71, 59,104, the Grand Cherokee costs in the range of Rs 93,64,527 to Rs 1,12,07,825 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). 3) Other two brands of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)— Fiat and Abarth are struggling to make a turnaround in India.

We have already got you the exclusive spy shots of the Compass while it was being tested on the Indian roads and from what we hear, the Compass will be the stripped down version of the Grand Cherokee. Jeep has already unleashed a teaser campaign for the Compass and a microsite for the SUV is also live.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh, the Jeep Compass will take on the likes of BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Audi Q3 range.

Stay tuned for more updates as we bring you LIVE from Fiat India's Ranjangaon plant.